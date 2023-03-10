'Difficult decision' as two Telford nurseries are sold to national operator

Apley Village

Lawley Village Day Nursery and Apley Village Day Nursery have been acquired by Kids Planet Day Nurseries, which is based in Lymm, Cheshire, and now has 154 venues in the UK.

Former nursery owners Andrea and Julian Mitchell said selling them was a difficult decision. The sale amount has not been disclosed.

The Mitchells said: "We are very grateful for all the incredible memories at Lawley and Apley Village Day Nurseries.

"Selling was a difficult decision as the nurseries are such an enormous part of our lives but we feel blessed that it is Kids Planet taking over the reins. Kids Planet have strong values that resonated with us.

"They will run the nurseries as a big family with a real focus on the very best childcare.

"We know we have left the settings and teams in the best possible hands.

"The Kids Planet team have made an overwhelming process a lot easier, being approachable and professional at every step of the way.”

Lawley Village Day Nursery is a purpose-built nursery that opened in 2014 in the heart of Lawley village.

Lawley Village

Apley Village Day Nursery was then opened in 2017 in the grounds of the Princess Royal Hospital.

Clare Roberts, chief executive at Kids Planet Day Nurseries, said: “I am thrilled we have acquired Lawley and Apley Village nurseries, located in convenient settings between Telford and Wellington within their own private grounds.

"Their experienced team recognise the importance of wellbeing and nurturing children as they grow and develop, and I think they will make a great addition to the Kids Planet family. I look forward to supporting the teams as they integrate into our group.”

Lawley Village and Apley Village Day Nurseries are said to focus on nurturing each unique child and creating a happy, relaxed environment for play and development both indoors and outdoors.

Kids Planet is a family-owned, award-winning group of 154 nurseries across the UK.