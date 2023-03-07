Notification Settings

Power cut hits over 1,000 homes in Telford

By David Tooley

A power cut has knocked out the electricity supply to around 1,200 homes in Telford.

As temperatures begin to drop on what has been forecast to be among the coldest nights of the year, the outage was reported at about 4pm on Tuesday as was expected to last until about 6pm.

It is covering properties in the TF4 postcode area which includes Dawley, Malinslee, Lawley, and Horsehay.

A spokesman for the National Grid has tweeted the company's apologies.

The spokesman said: "Apologies for the power cut in Telford TF4 and surrounding areas.

"Our engineers are working on the issue and aim to restore all supplies by 6pm."

The power company said there is a fault on the high voltage network in the area which they are working hard to resolve.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

