Well being event will give advice and support for those living with and caring for people with Dementia

The previous Home Instead well being event

According to the Alzheimer's Research UK website, nearly 600 people develop dementia every day in the United Kingdom.

Home Instead, East Shropshire, says that it is the organisation's passion to provide care and support to those living with dementia, but says it can not do it along.

The well being event on March 3 at Dawley Town Hall will bring together service providers, organisations and charities from across East Shropshire, that support those with Dementia and have them participate in a wellness event specific to Dementia.

Siobhan Davis community engagement lead of Home Instead it decided to host the first wellbeing event specifically and dedicated to people living with dementia in mid-October 2022.

She said it was a roaring success last year, with a positive response from the community and exhibitors alike.

Prior to the event opening the doors to the public, it offered an opportunity for service providers to network together, gain a deeper understanding of the services each provide and talk about the importance of the work they do on a daily basis, as well as providing attendees a 'one stop shop' for all things dementia-related throughout the day."

“In my experience, having personally been affected by dementia, having family members with Alzheimer's disease, experiencing the challenges of caring for loved ones and finding it difficult to navigate all the support available can be quite daunting. Because of this, I felt it was important to help others in similar circumstances," Siobhan said.

"The wellbeing events provide a great opportunity for people to learn about the wonderful work and support that is available. As a result, we are able to access more information more easily. As a company, Home Instead is dedicated to changing the face of aging, and this is just one way that we can accomplish that.

"With the addition of more exhibitors, we are confident that the March event will be larger and even more successful than before.”

The event at Dawley Town Hall will run from 10am - 3pm. Its free to attend and no advance booking is required.