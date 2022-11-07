Plan for 40 retirement apartments on site which used to house pub

The Dun Cow pub at Dawley, pictured in 2009 shortly before demolition

The proposal, submitted to Telford & Wrekin Council, is to build a total of 39 affordable retirement apartments on the site of the former Dun Cow Public House, at New Street, Dawley.

The plan also include access, communal amenity space, landscaping and parking.

The site of the Dun Cow pub in 2020

A Shrewsbury restaurant has applied to Shropshire Council for listed building consent to replace a front window.

The proposal comes from Umai, based at 2 Golden Cross Passage, Shrewsbury.

Meanwhile ground-mounted solar panels would be put in place at a property in Hayton’s Bent.

Shropshire Council has been asked to approve the proposal ‘within the domestic curtilage’ of The Grove, at 5 Thriftwicket Lane.

Proposals for a new archery range at Lilleshall Hall have been put forward.

The plans include a new training facility comprising indoor and outdoor shooting ranges.

A former bank could be converted to a bakery and flats under a plan submitted to Shropshire Council’s planners.

The proposal is to redevelop the former TSB on the High Street in Albrighton.

The plan would see the ground floor of the building become a bakery, with three flats part of an extension to the first floor.

Telford & Wrekin Council has been asked to decide on variations to a planning application for a tanning salon – varying the hours it can open.

Under the proposal the tanning salon, at 5-6 Horseshoes Court, High Street, Madeley, would see business allowed between 8.30am and 9.30pm on Monday to Fridays, 9am to 9pm on Saturdays, and 10am to 5.30pm on Sundays and bank holidays.

Three new business units could be built on an Oswestry site – if planners approve the proposal.

The application requests permission for three new units on land at Rodmeadows, Shrewsbury Road, in Oswestry.