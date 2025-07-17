Shrewsbury carer who was pregnant with twins burgled 'vulnerable' pensioner she looked after - stealing £1,000 of his money

Mother-of-three Linda Wigley had one of her children in a pushchair when she stole the card from the “vulnerable" 88-year-old man, before making seven withdrawals over four days.

Telford Magistrates Court was told how the victim, who lived in Monkmoor, Shrewsbury, was looked after by carers four times a day, one of whom was Wigley, working for Affinity Home Care.

On February 29 last year, a day when the 36-year-old was off-duty, a neighbour spotted her entering the victim’s home. She was in and out of the property within a matter of seconds.

The neighbour raised concerns and checks were made on the victim’s bank account, which was found to be down by £1,080.

Ring doorbell footage identified Wigley and she admitted what she had done.

The victim received his money back, which is understood to have been paid to him by his bank.

Shrewsbury carer pleads guilty

Wigley, of Shrewsbury, pleaded guilty to burglary and fraud by abuse of position. She has no previous convictions.

Claire Cooper, mitigating, described it as “an unfortunate set of circumstances”, and said that Wigley enjoyed the job and had been caring for the victim for “some time”.

She said Wigley had racked up £2,000 of debt after a relationship ended.

“She’s incredibly remorseful,” Ms Cooper said, adding that one of Wigley’s twins has had a number of health problems since being born.

Janet Showell-Rogers, chair of the magistrates bench, told Wigley: “There is no doubt these offences have passed the custody threshold. You targeted a vulnerable person.”

Magistrates handed Wigley a 12-months prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, and ordered her to pay compensation of £200 to the victim. She must also complete 10 rehabilitation activity days.