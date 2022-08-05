Temporary home found for post office

A temporary home has been found for the Dawley post office

The Dawley Post Office will move to a temporary base at at Dawley Library, after a deal was negotiated by Telford & Wrekin Council, Great Dawley Town Council, and local councillors.

The post office was based at the Dawley High Street Co-op but has closed with the food store planning to shut when its lease expires next month.

Discussions are under way to finalise the move to the library, with further details about opening times to be released in due course.

Telford & Wrekin Council said it is continuing to work with the post office to find a permanent home.

The authority said that advanced talks are also underway with a like-for-like national food retailer about the current Co-op on Dawley High Street.

Councillor Lee Carter, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Neighbourhood Services, Regeneration and the High Street, said: “We are pleased to have reached an agreement for a temporary home for Dawley Post Office at the library, ensuring that our residents will continue to have access to the key services they need.

“We recognise how important the post office is to Dawley residents and to the survival of the high street and we have been working closely with residents and local businesses to safeguard its future.

“We are continuing to focus on the opening of a new permanent base for the post office in the town.

“We also remain in advanced talks with a national retailer to become the main food shop in the high street and it's important that the offer is the right one for local residents and other businesses.