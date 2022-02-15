Shaun Pickering is hoping to step up this year’s fundraiser and has already started collecting for the Mind charity

The Pickerings' lights have helped to raise thousands of pounds over the last three years in memory of father John Pickering, who died nearly three years ago at the age of 59 from heart disease.

John was well known for his lights displays and was also a big supporter of mental health awareness. He left behind sons Shaun and Ryan, daughter Louise and grandsons Leon and Mckenzie. Their uncle, Gordon Pickering, took his own life 21 years ago, adding to the impetus and importance.

"We will be raising money for Telford Mind again this year," said Shaun, aged 27, of Trinity Road in Little Dawley.

"We are hoping to raise £2,000 which will be topped up by my employer The Wrekin Housing Group, who have been very good."

This year Shaun is hoping to be able to take the fundraising up a gear with a sleigh on the back of a flatbed truck, and by selling raffle tickets. The money can be used by Mind however they choose.

Louise, aged 31, and Ryan, aged 25, are also hoping to raise funds from their own light displays.