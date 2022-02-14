Telford Co-op store remains shut after boiler leak

The Co-Op on High Street is shut until further notice while a specialist company carries out drying work on an upstairs room which saw a water boiler overflow.
The incident caused damage to the electricity supply according to the TelfordLive Facebook site.
The site quoted a member of staff who said they were sorry for any convenience but it wasn't safe to turn the electricity back on and that the store would be shut until further notice.
A spokesman for Co-Op head office said they were aware of the situation and that it could take time for stores to reopen after suffering this type of damage.