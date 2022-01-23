New club will tackle loneliness in Telford

L-R: volunteer Stacie Bailey and Cllr Lyndsey Parker

Great Dawley Town Council, in conjunction with volunteers from the Community Library, have introduced a new club bringing together residents, friends and visitors of Great Dawley for a good old chin-wag.

Visitors will be greeted once a month by Great Dawley volunteers at Dawley House, Burton Street providing a safe space to relax and connect with others.

Councillor Lyndsey Parker from Great Dawley Town Council said: “It’s important for our wellbeing to keep talking and connect with others, and the Great Dawley Chatty Club can help you do just that.

"This club was planned to start in the summer of 2020, but due to the restrictions we had to put plans on the back burner.

"If the last 18 months have shown us anything it’s how important it is to keep talking, keep connecting and sharing experiences together. Bringing this into our events programme for 2022 will be such a support for our community.”

Tea and coffee will be served with a free breakfast snack each month and there will be a selection of games to play including classics like Scrabble, cards and Dominoes. People can even test your knowledge against library volunteers with trivial pursuit. Or, if games are not for you, then visitors are encouraged to just pop along for a general chat – everyone is welcome to attend.

One of Great Dawley’s volunteers, Stacie Bailey, said she can’t wait to get started building up a regular group in the area. “These sessions are completely free and there is no need to book in advance, please just turn up," she said.

"We’ve got lots of boardgames to play or we can just have a cuppa and a chat. We can’t wait to see it grow."