Woman taken to hospital after two-car crash in Telford

At around 4pm on Sunday evening, emergency services were called to reports of a two-car crash in Dawley, Telford.

West Mercia Police and the West Midlands Ambulance Service sent officers and paramedics to the scene at the junction of the B4373 and Station Road in Dawley at 4.07pm yesterday.

A spokesperson from West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a two-car RTC at the junction of the B4373 and Station Road in Dawley at 4.07pm yesterday.

"One ambulance attended the scene. On arrival we discovered one patient, a woman, who was the driver of one of the cars.

"She was treated for potentially serious injuries before being taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further treatment."

A police statement said: "Around 4pm yesterday officers received a report of a collision between two cars on Springhill Road, the B4373, Dawley.