Telford barman suffered collapsed lung after shove in the back

Martin Waterworth, 38, arrived at the Three Crowns Inn in Dawley, Telford on August 1 this year, demanding to speak to the landlord.

When a man working behind the bar told Waterworth that he wasn't available, Waterworth pushed him in the back, causing him to fall. The fall left him with a cut to his head which bled "profusely", Shrewsbury Crown Court was told.

After customers bandaged him up, the victim went home, believing he would not need hospital treatment. But he woke in the night, struggling to breathe.

He went to hospital and after a doctor assessed him, was found to have a collapsed lung. He had to have a tube inserted to re-expand it.

The victim needed three weeks off work and the court heard he can no longer work behind the bar on his own, not only due to concerns he may face a repeat incident, but because he struggles with tasks such as moving barrels.

Waterworth, of Boulton Grange, Randlay, Telford, pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The court heard that he had a significant history of violent offending and disorder from 1999 to 2013, including offences of assaulting a police officer, battery, vehicle taking and common assault, but he had not been convicted of an offence in several years. The court was also told that Waterworth accepted full responsibility and asked if the victim was okay during his police interview.

Judge Stephen Thomas told Waterworth: "This is one of those classic cases that goes to show that any violence can lead to untoward consequences. Just a push or a punch can lead to serious injuries. It is clear that you demonstrated remorse."