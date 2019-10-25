£45,000 grant for Telford church

Dawley Baptist Church is trying to raise £185,000 to help revamp its community room, and the grant has helped them reach the halfway mark.

The money has come from the Veolia Environmental Trust, which supports community and environmental projects across the country.

Baptist Minister Ian Oliver said: “The generous grant from Veolia is part of a project costing £185,000 to expand the facilities available for the people of Dawley Bank and Lawley Bank to meet and build the community together.

“Currently there are very few buildings available in which the community can meet together. When completed there will be an inviting and welcoming space available for fitness groups, space where people can learn new skills, space for friendships to develop, children to be nurtured, food to be shared, stories to be told, birthdays and anniversaries celebrated.

“There will be somewhere that each week the elderly and the young and the isolated and the vulnerable will be able to find love and acceptance and inclusion and discover that they have value and that they belong.

Critical

“This funding has taken us over the halfway mark and helped give a real sense of hope that a dream of a great community centre for Dawley Bank can now become a reality. It has encouraged the team to redouble their efforts and to work really hard at bringing the rest of the funding. It is a huge part of what is required to give the community a place to feel at home for generations to come.”

Councillor Shaun Davies, leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, said: “This is excellent news. Firstly I would like to say thank you to Veolia our recycling contractor. This money will make a big difference to the Church and the community of Dawley Bank and the wider area.

Advertising

"The baptist church is a critical part of our community. Well done to everyone at the church who have done so much hard work in applying for grants.”

Donald Macphail, regional director for Veolia West Midlands said: “We are thrilled to be able to support the local community again in Telford & Wrekin. The project the church is working towards on will truly make a real difference to residents in the area.

“Veolia has awarded more than £500,000 in the borough of Telford and Wrekin’s over the last five years and we have been thrilled to support such a wide range of projects including the Anstice, Donnington Hub and Arleston Community Centre.”