Vehicle ends up in ditch near Broseley after hitting icy patch on road

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to Benthall near Broseley at 7.14pm on Wednesday (January 7) following reports of a collision.

Fire crews were mobilised to the scene from Bridgnorth, Tweedale and Wellington fire stations.

A spokesperson for the fire service said the incident involved just one vehicle that had "left the road due to ice and come to rest in the ditch".

The stop message, which indicates the scene was under control was received at 7.45pm.