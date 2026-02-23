More than 70 Shropshire roads set for 'surface dressing' - here's where

The authority says the work will play a key role in "improving the county’s roads and preventing potholes".

It said the work is due to begin from April 22, and will be carried out by Kier on behalf of the council.

The 72 sites identified are located across the county and include all types of road, from urban roads to major A- and B-roads.

The council said dates and details of work will be available on the One Network interactive roadworks website once road space permits have been granted.

It said surface dressing is a "quick, efficient and cost-effective way of preventing potholes, maintaining skid-resistance and waterproofing road surfaces".

It forms a major part of the council’s annual road maintenance programme and is being carried out alongside other preventative and reactive maintenance work.

The county's roads have deteriorated in recent weeks, with huge numbers of potholes opening up after cold and wet weather since the turn of the year.

David Vasmer, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for highways and environment, said: “As well as improving and protecting our roads, this important programme of work plays a crucial role in helping to prevent potholes and other defects forming in the future. Pothole treatment is very much about prevention as well as cure and this is one important way that we can aim to prevent potholes forming next winter.”

Surface dressing involves applying and rolling aggregate ‘chippings’ onto a bitumen binder.

The council said: "It will seal the surface, improve surface texture and prolong the life of the road by many years.

"To ensure work is delivered in safe and practicable manner the sites will unfortunately require a temporary road closure for the works to be carried out safely.

"Where road closures are not necessary, other forms of temporary traffic management will be in place, including temporary signals where appropriate.

"For the majority of A- and B-roads centre line studs/cats’ eyes also need to be removed and replaced under a temporary closure. It’s envisaged that stud/cats’ eye removal will take place overnight between 8pm and 6am, followed by dressing, sweeping and reapplying road markings during daytime hours.

"The replacement of studs and road markings on some sites may necessarily need to take place up to 10 days later.

"In reality, most of the road closures will only be required for a few hours for the dressing operation, and are unlikely to be of more than one day in duration.

"The programme of work may alter due to wet weather or other unforeseen events.

"In order to keep affected residents and road users informed of when and how long closures will be in place advance information signs will be positioned on each site in the weeks preceding proposed commencement of works."

