This traditional Shropshire village hall has launched a website for the first time ahead of its first big 2026 event

Willey and District Village Hall near Broseley was opened by HRH Princess Alice, Countess of Athlone on July 31, 1948.

It is now a registered charity and run by volunteers who hire out the hall for private events and community gatherings.

Willey and District Village Hall

For the first time in its history, it now has its own website, which has been launched just in time for one of the first community events at the hall for 2026.

On February 27 Willey and District Village Hall will host its first pop-up pub of 2026, from 5pm until 10.30pm.

“There will be all your favourite tipples on offer, and we will have a few snacks for sale too, plus you can bring cash or pay by card,” said secretary of the village hall Anne Skinner.

“It's an opportunity to chat with friends and to make new ones, while helping to support our charity.”

She added that the website www.willeyvillagehall.org.uk is now up and running for people to check for availability and prices when looking to book the venue.