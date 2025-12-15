Dog rescued by firefighters after becoming trapped between iron bars in Broseley

At around 4.14pm, the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call for assistance at a property on Wilkinson Avenue, Broseley.

One fire crew was sent from Much Wenlock Fire Station to the scene.

According to reports from the fire service, one dog was rescued from between iron bars in a garden.

Firefighters used small rescue equipment, including ratchet straps and other hand tools, to free the dog safely.

The stop message, confirming that no further assistance was required, was received by fire control at 4.38pm.