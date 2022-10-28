Road closure for major works

The B4373 Ironbridge Road at Broseley will be closed from Monday, until December 16.

A diversion route will be put in place during the closure, with traffic directed via Much Wenlock and Buildwas.

The work, which started on September 12, involves re-instating the slipped embankment, new drainage system and reinstatement of the carriageway.

Shropshire Council said that the work will stop for two main events in the town – Remembrance Sunday and the Christmas lights switch-on.

A spokesman for Shropshire Council said: "Inevitably there will be some disruption and delays during these works, for which we apologise in advance, and people are thanked for their co-operation during the works so that it can be as efficient, and cause as little inconvenience to them, as possible.

"Access along the Ironbridge Road footpath for pedestrians, dismounted cyclists and dismounted horse riders will remain available throughout the duration of the works."