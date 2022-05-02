Broseley Festival to return for first time since pandemic

Broseley Festival usually attracts big crowds

Broseley Festival will take place over the weekend of June 18 and 19, and a host of music acts have been announced.

As well as live music there will also be live music, street food, bars, and small family funfair.

Dan Glaze, one of the organisers, said: "Broseley Festival 2022 promises to bring the biggest and best line up to date with an amazing list of performers appearing over the weekend including local headliners Skaburst and the UK’s number one tribute to music legends Freddie Mercury and Brian May - Mercury and May.

"This year’s line-up will also include fantastic performances from The Fazys, Black Bear Kiss, Hot 2 Trot, Eternity Road, The Vertigo Band, Ego Friendly, Dayton Grey, Mark Anthony, Rhi Moore, The James Brothers, Jake Nelson, Josh Lobley plus incredible tributes to Celine Dion, Bruno Mars and UB40. In addition to this incredible line up there will be special performances from ITV’s The Voice Kids semi-finalist Liam Price and local country legend Dave Sheriff and compered by radio DJ Barry Davies.

"Along with this amazing line up of live music there will be a small family funfair, bars, a variety of international food for you to try, and a small selection of stalls to browse ensuring you have the full festival experience."