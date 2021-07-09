Schools to start late on Monday so pupils can enjoy Euro 2020 final

Broseley C of E Primary School pupils get to start lessons later on Monday

Some schools are letting children arrive at 10am on Monday morning so they can soak in the experience.

One of those is Broseley C of E Primary School in Dark Lane, Broseley. Headteacher Sam Aiston is no stranger to the magic football can bring, having been a fans favourite when he was a winger for Shrewsbury Town.

In a note to parents, he said: "You may have noticed that England have reached a major final for the first time in 55 years. The game kicks off at 8pm on Sunday night.

"From speaking to many of our parents, their children will be staying up to watch it. Therefore, you can bring your child to school as late as 10am on the Monday morning and they will not be marked late.

"Hopefully this will mean that children (and parents) can have a bit longer in bed and won’t be tired and emotional throughout the day. All teachers will be in from the usual time and Breakfast Club will be open as normal, so if you have to go to work or do not have any interest in the match then you can bring your children to school as normal! It’s coming home!"

Highley Primary School near Bridgnorth is also letting children arrive later. Headteacher Tom Plim described it as "historic" and a "learning opportunity".

Kids from the two Shropshire schools can have a lie-in on Monday after the final

He said to parents: "The game on Sunday kicks off at 8pm and if your child is a football fan, they are likely to be staying up until after 11pm. Judging by the number of children who stayed up for the semi final, and talking to you all on the gate, I’m certain lots of them (and probably more) will be staying up to watch the whole match.

"With this in mind, if you would like them to have a little more time in bed on Monday morning, you can bring them into school as late as 10am and they will not be marked as late. We would rather have children suitably rested and ready to learn, than absent or grumpy!

"It is 55 years since England have been in a major final, and whatever happens, this is historic and a learning opportunity - one of those events where you remember where you were (whatever the outcome). So please take the opportunity to watch, talk about pride, about the importance of the national anthem, discuss resilience…and possibly disappointment.