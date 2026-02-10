Air ambulance charity announces return of popular Easter 'Eggsperience' in Cosford

Midlands Air Ambulance Charity's Easter Eggsperience is set to return this March, and, with it, a bit of springtime magic to the charity's Cosford airbase.

Children can enjoy a range of Easter-themed activities, including a fun-filled Easter egg hunt, the chance to meet the Easter Bunny, and opportunities to learn more about the charity’s lifesaving air ambulance service.

The event, which will raise money for the local charity, will take place on Saturday, March 28.

Midlands Air Ambulance Charity's Easter Eggsperience is set to return this March, and, with it, a bit of springtime magic to the charity's Cosford airbase

Jo Bailey, group events lead at Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said: “The Easter Eggsperience is a firm family favourite, and we’re thrilled to be bringing it back for 2026.

"It’s a wonderful opportunity for children to enjoy a fun Easter adventure while giving families the chance to learn more about the lifesaving work our crews carry out every day."

Taking place at Airbase Avenue, the Easter Eggsperience will run from 10am until 4pm, with pre-bookable sessions available at 10am, 12pm, and 2pm.

Tickets cost £10 per child, with up to two accompanying adults admitted for free with each ticket.

Only registered entrants will be permitted on the day, and pre-registration is required for all attendees wishing to take part in the event. .

Spaces are limited, and early booking is encouraged. For more information or to book tickets, please visit: midlandsairambulance.com/easter-eggsperience-2026