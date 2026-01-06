The two-car crash happened at Husphins Lane, Codsall at about 8.20am.

No injuries were reported, but fire crews from Staffordshire, and later Shropshire, were sent to the scene.

A Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “We were called at 8.20am today (Tuesday, January 6) to County Lane, Codsall Wood, following reports of a collision involving two cars. Nobody was reported injured.”

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “At 09:34, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place.

“One fire appliance was mobilised from Albrighton.”