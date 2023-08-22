Child dies after falling ill at Camp Bestival

Camp Bestival has taken place at Weston Park for the last two years

The child was taken ill at Camp Bestival at Weston Park late on Friday night.

Staffordshire Police said the child had been taken to hospital in a critical condition, but sadly died a short time later.

The police said specially trained officers are supporting the child's family, and that enquiries are taking place to determine the circumstances of the death.

A spokesman for Camp Bestival said their "deepest sympathies" were with the family, and added they would "support them in any way we can".

He said: "A child became poorly on Friday night and, after receiving immediate medical care onsite, was taken to hospital in an ambulance, where they tragically passed away.

"Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the family at this terrible time, and we will continue to support them in any way we can."

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "We were called to Camp Bestival, Weston Park, at 12.37am on Saturday following reports of a child who was taken ill.

"The child was treated at the scene and taken to hospital in a critical condition.

"Sadly, the child died a short time later. Specially-trained officers are continuing to support the child’s family and we ask that their privacy is respected at this very difficult and distressing time.

"Enquiries are ongoing to determine the circumstances of the death."