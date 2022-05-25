RAF Cosford aviators scale Snowdon to raise more than £800 for forces trust

Josh Peacock and friends

It was organised by Josh Peacock of the airbase's Defence School of Aeronautical Engineering, who rallied 11 of his colleagues as well as their course leader, Aviator Alex Pinnegar, and husky Sochi to tackle the highest peak in Wales.

They organised the challenge in aid of the Armed Forces charity SSFA, formerly the Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, Families Association, smashing their £200 target by raising a total of £882.

The 20-year-old organised it to raise funds and also awareness of the trust which helps thousands of veterans, serving personnel and their families.

Josh said: “Snowdon is the highest mountain in Wales and England, at 1,085 metres above sea level, and the particular route we took on is called Rhyd Ddu. It’s a seven-mile path and took around six hours to complete.

“It was tiring, but fun and well worth the aching legs because SSAFA is a fantastic charity that we all feel deserves more recognition for all the tremendous work it does for serving or retired personnel – regular or reserve – and their families day in, day out.”

Josh, from Manchester, said he hoped to make the most of climbing opportunities with the RAF Mountaineering Association in the future. He added that he and his fellow trainees were amazed at raising more than four times their target, which he believed underlined the high regard with which SSAFA is held by the public.

Course leader Mr Pinnegar said: “It was a tremendous experience for the whole course and an outstanding result in our fundraising for SSAFA, a charity close to all of our hearts.