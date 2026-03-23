'You put him in a headlock?': Neighbour's surprise after revelation from Telford murder-accused

Margaret Broadhurst revealed the conversation during evidence in the trial of Jason Trundle.

Trundle, 52, of no-fixed-abode is currently on trial at Worcester Crown Court for the murder of 64-year-old Telford-man Leon Pratt.

Trundle denies the charge of murder but has pleaded guilty to fraud and preventing a lawful burial.

The trial has heard how Mr Pratt invited the homeless defendant to live with him, where he effectively acted as his carer at his home in Downemead, Hollinswood, Telford.

Mr Pratt was disabled and used a wheelchair.

Concerned neighbours contacted the emergency services on October 26, 2024, over worries that Mr Pratt had not been seen for several weeks.

Paramedics attended and found him dead in his bedroom, with the court previously told there were "maggots everywhere".

Trundle told paramedics he had been dead for 12 days, but denied killing him.

Earlier in the trial Richard Barraclough, prosecuting, said medical examinations of Mr Pratt's body had shown he suffered injuries to his ribs and neck.