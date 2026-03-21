Telford murder accused 'would talk a load of rubbish' says neighbour

Worcester Crown Court heard evidence from Michael Collingbourne in the trial of Jason Trundle.

Trundle, 52, or no-fixed-abode, is accused of murdering Leon Pratt. He has denied murder but has pleaded guilty to charges of fraud and preventing a lawful burial.

The court heard that Mr Pratt, who was disabled and used a wheelchair, had taken in Trundle, who was homeless.

The defendant joined the 64-year-old at his Downemead, Hollinswood, Telford, and acted effectively as his carer.

The trial has heard how Mr Pratt was found dead at the home on October 26, 2024, when paramedics attended after concerns were raised by neighbours.

The 64-year-old was found dead in his room with 'maggots everywhere'. Trundle told paramedics he had been dead for 12 days, but denied killing him.