Plans for 70 new affordable homes in Telford lodged

Morro Partnerships has told planners at Telford & Wrekin Council its intention is to make all the one-, two-, three-, and four-bedroom homes ‘affordable’.

The two-hectare site off Waterloo Road is near Meadows Primary School and the applicants describe it as an irregularly shaped, brownfield parcel of land.

The agents for the developer say the site has been earmarked for 80 houses in the draft local plan which has not yet been adopted.

“The council has confirmed that they are willing to work with the applicant,” wrote agent Claremont Planning Consultancy.

The Birmingham-based agent said officials recognise that the site is a proposed allocation in the emerging local plan and as such “a site that they are keen to see come forward for residential uses at the earliest opportunity".

Aerial picture of the site earmarked for housing. Picture: Google

The agents noted that the council has been exceeding its house building targets and meeting affordable homes but “there remains a pressing need for affordable housing nationally, and locally".

They added: “As such, the council should positively recognise this opportunity to deliver affordable housing in the urban area.”

The applicant is proposing one parking spot per property, including the larger homes, plus some for visitors.

They added that the proposed development is solely for affordable housing, and rates of car ownership are typically lower than average for affordable households.

“It is therefore considered that the proposed level of car parking is appropriate and sufficient for the proposed development, and that with the inclusion of visitor parking will ensure that the development does not lead to problems on the highway through overspill parking.”

The Cannock-based affordable homes builder is also asking the council to keep requests for section 106 developer contributions to a those which are “critical and necessary".

Location map of the Ketley development site from Telford & Wrekin Council's planning portal

Planning agents have told the council that as the proposals are for solely affordable housing "it is anticipated that requests for other contributions will be kept to those that are critical and necessary for the scheme to deliver".

“It is anticipated that any requests for financial contributions will be discussed during the consideration of the application.”

The plans are for 59 homes for affordable or social rent with the other 11 being shared ownership.

A public consultation on the plans has been launched with a range of local businesses, Ketley Parish Council and borough councillor Ranbir Sahota listed as consultees.

Details of the proposals can be seen on the council planning portal (reference TWC/2026/0179).