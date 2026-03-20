How Shropshire cancer trial is helping improve waiting times for patients

More than 2,600 patients have so far taken part in the TRIOMIC study at the Community Diagnostic Centre (CDC) in Stafford Park, Telford, and funding for the trial has been extended until October.

The £2 million trial – the first of its kind in the UK – is being run by the Research & Innovation Department at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital Trust (SaTH) linking up with Origin Sciences, a medical technology company.

The company invested in three new clinic rooms at the CDC last year and nearly all colorectal patients on the Urgent Suspected Cancer (USC) pathway are seen at the clinics, whether they are taking part in the study or not. This means that more patients can now be seen with 150 appointments per week.

TRIOMIC patient Michelle Kinder.

Since the trial started in October 2024, the average number of days for a colorectal patient to be seen at their first outpatient appointment on the USC pathway has fallen from 14 to five in January this year.

This has played its part in SaTH significantly improving its performance for diagnosing or ruling out suspected cancer within four weeks – the trust is now the second, best performing trust in the country for the 28-day Faster Diagnosis Standard (FDS).

Nearly 86 per cent of patients with suspected cancer referred to the Trust received a diagnosis or had it ruled out within 28 days (November 2025 latest figures). The national 28-day FDS performance target is 80 per cent.

Jon Lacy-Colson, a Consultant Colorectal Surgeon and Chief Investigator for the trial, said: “Without the huge investment by Origin Sciences, SaTH would not have been able to accommodate the volume of colorectal Urgent Suspected Cancer (USC) referrals within usual clinic time.

“Overall the changes to the colorectal Urgent Suspected Cancer (USC) pathway through the CDC has had a fantastic effect on the patient experience and the Trust’s performance against national targets.

“It is phenomenally exciting to be at the forefront of the development of new diagnostic technology in colorectal cancer. It will be transformative in the cancer pathway.”

The new test is quick, utilising the Oricol™ device to collect samples. The samples are then tested at laboratories for abnormal cells from cancer and significant polyps. In the future this might mean that it will be possible for up to 80 percent of patients referred on the pathway to be reassured without the need for invasive tests like colonoscopy, and those who receive a positive test will get prompt access to the diagnostic test that they need.

Michelle Kinder, aged 48, from Telford, was one of the patients who took part in the trial and said she had no qualms about taking part.

She was diagnosed with a Stage 3 colorectal tumour after taking part in the trial and undertaking a colonoscopy. Michelle had surgery in December and is now in remission.

“I had no hesitation taking part in the trial. At the end of the day if it helps other people and cuts out people having an invasive colonoscopy it is worth it – the drink prep work for that is horrible,” said Michelle.

Mr Ned Hobbs, Chief Operating Officer at the Trust, said: “The results of the TRIOMIC trial so far are very encouraging and the investment has meant the Urgent Suspected Cancer pathway for colorectal cancer has been transformed. We are now able to see our patients quicker which means an earlier diagnosis or reassurance that they do not have cancer.”

Hugo Lywood, Chief Executive Officer at Origin Sciences, said: “Early data for the test was shared at a summit last month and so far the results have been outstanding. The plan is to extend the study to other centres to capture more ethnically diverse populations and extend our health economic evidence.”

If the test is shown to be successful, Origin Sciences will apply for it to be accredited in preparation for national deployment.