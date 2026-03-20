Adorable lamb helps mark Telford Skills Show's 10th birthday

The lamb and two sheep were taken to Telford International Centre by Harper Adams University yesterday (March 19) to help it put the spotlight on its huge range of courses.

Sarah Swinnerton, external events lead at Harper Adams, said the sheep were “at the heart of what we do” as a university based in a rural county.

The university is gearing up to celebrate its own 125th anniversary later this year and is a long-term sponsor of the show.

“We’re here to educate youngsters about Shropshire’s only university and to encourage them to learn about innovations and the vast range of courses within agri-tech and agri-food,” she added.

Employers including Capgemini, Pave Aways, Housing Plus Group, the British Army, Royal Navy, Royal Air Force and the council itself were all in attendance among the 41 exhibitors.

Harper Adams University's Sarah Swinnerton, left, with senior lecturer Nicky Naylor and a lamb. Picture: LDRS

Among the more niche stalls weas the Doncaster-based National Horseracing College, which is a centre of excellence for the horseracing industry.

Also sponsoring the self-funded event were Telford & Wrekin Council itself, the Marches Careers Hub (the Careers & Enterprise Company) and Telford College.

Andy Turner, of Telford College, said being at the event and going out to schools across the borough helped it to “demystify post-16 options for young people".

He said there are a large range of courses to choose from. He said he speaks to young people to find out their interests and find possible options for them.

Katie Aldridge, left, with Kathy Cogings of Telford & Wrekin Council's blood pressure project. Picture: LDRS

“It is a real privilege to be able to have a conversation with a young person who is making a choice,” he said. “There are plenty of options.”

Options are being hugely expanded with the opening of Telford 6th in the Station Quarter later this year.

Councillor Shirley Reynolds (Labour, Wrockwardine Wood and Trench) is the borough council’s cabinet member for children and young people, learning, employment and skills.

She has been to every skills show since the annual event started in 2016.

Exhibitors and visitors filled an arena at the massive Telford International Centre. Picture: LDRS

“It is absolutely massive,” said Councillor Reynolds.

“We have seen 2,500 students from 40 schools and another 1,000 members of the public register to attend.

“The whole of Telford Park School is attending and it is absolutely packed.”

Councillor Reynolds added that the skills show started as an event for 16-to-18-year-olds and apprentices, but over the years it has expanded to attract older people thinking of getting new skills, career changers and those looking to get back into employment.

“It will be even bigger and better next year,” said Councillor Reynolds.

She praised council employees and the Job Box and Learn Telford teams who had volunteered to be at the event.

Councillor Reynolds said the council wants to help people “have the opportunitity to get a job they want, with the salary they want in an area they like".