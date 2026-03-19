Worcester Crown Court has been hearing from witnesses in the trial of Jason Trundle.

Trundle, 52, of no fixed abode, is accused of murdering Leon Pratt, who was discovered dead at his home in Downemead, Hollinswood, Telford, on October 26, 2024. He has pleaded not guilty to the charge, but he has admitted counts of fraud and preventing a legal burial.

The trial has heard that Trundle was homeless before he had been invited to live with Mr Pratt, who had health difficulties and disabilities, effectively becoming his carer.

The court was told that paramedics had attended Mr Pratt's home after concerned neighbours called the emergency services, having not seen him for several weeks.

When Trundle let paramedics in he told them Mr Pratt was in the bedroom, and had been dead for 12 days.

The court heard Mr Pratt's body was found on his bed with "maggots everywhere".

Trundle told paramedics he had not killed Mr Pratt, but when asked by police how he had died responded: "Next question."

Richard Barraclough, prosecuting, said medical examinations of Mr Pratt's body had shown he suffered injuries to his ribs and neck.

The court heard that the neck fractures were "most likely caused by manual neck strangulation".