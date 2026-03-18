BMW driver, 30, who had cannabis in his system near Shropshire shopping centre is jailed
A BMW driver who had drugs in his system has been sent to jail and handed a lengthy motoring ban.
Plus
Published
Theo Kelly, aged 30, drove a white BMW 3 Series near Telford Centre shopping mall on November 7 last year.
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