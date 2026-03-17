Telford Tigers pledge 'appropriate action' over 'fan incident' at weekend second team match
Telford Tigers say they are investigating a fan incident at its second team match over the weekend.
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In a statement the club pledged "appropriate action" over the matter - although it stopped short of providing specific details of the incident, saying only that it was "isolated".
The match took place on Saturday evening at Telford Ice Rink, between Telford Tigers 2 and Deeside Dragons - resulting in a 6-9 defeat for the hosts.
The update from the club said the incident was dealt with, and praised the response of personnel.