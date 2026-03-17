'It’s disrespectful to the people who live nearby': Telford resident forced to pay a £650 fine for leaving bedstead outside home

Telford & Wrekin Council secured and received the early payment of £650 following the fly‑tipping offence on Stone Row, Malinslee.

The council said the area has seen repeated incidents of fly‑tipping, causing frustration for residents and creating an eyesore in the community and enforcement action has previously been difficult due to a lack of witness statements.

Thanks to what the council said was "community‑minded actions of residents", officers obtained information that enabled them to identify the perpetrator and issue an interview under caution.

During the interview, the individual claimed that the items left on Stone Row were not waste, stating they were intended for a DIY project and awaiting collection by a friend. This explanation was rejected.

The items remained in place for seven days before being removed by contractor Idverde - providing more than enough time for them to be retrieved. Officers concluded the waste had been deliberately deposited, and the early payment has now been fully paid.

The bedstead that cost a Telford resident £650

This council said the case demonstrates the power of local pride and community spirit in tackling environmental offences. Even without CCTV, there are residents who take pride in their neighbourhoods and will not tolerate those who blight them with illegal dumping.

Councillor Richard Overton, Cabinet Member for Highways, Housing and Enforcement, said: “This case shows exactly what can be achieved when communities stand together.

“Fly‑tipping is not only illegal – it’s disrespectful to the people who live nearby and to our wider borough. Thanks to the vigilance and community spirit of residents, we’ve been able to take firm action and send a clear message to anyone thinking about dumping waste: you will be held to account.

“We will continue to crack down on fly‑tipping and work alongside residents to keep our neighbourhoods clean, safe, and places we can all be proud of.”

A spokesperson for the council added that residents are reminded that there are simple, legal and responsible ways to dispose of waste including using scheduled household waste and recycling collections or using the council’s Household Recycling Centres at Hortonwood and Halesfield. Residents can also arrange a bulky waste collection through the council.

"The Council continues to crack down on fly-tipping and this latest prosecution reflects its zero-tolerance approach to wrongdoing and its commitment to keeping Telford and Wrekin cleaner, greener and safer to create a better borough," the spokesperson said.