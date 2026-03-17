'His dedication, kindness and integrity will be remembered' - Tributes paid to former leader of Telford & Wrekin Council

Former Labour councillor Keith Austin was made an Honorary Alderman of the borough in May 2022 after many years of service.

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Keith Austin. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Council

Current council leader Councillor Lee Carter said today (Tuesday, March 17) that they learned the news with “great sadness”. He said his predecessor was a “kind, compassionate and principled man.”

Councillor Carter added: “Keith was awarded the title of Honorary Alderman in May 2022 in recognition of his outstanding commitment and long service to the borough,” he said.

“This is the highest honour a council can bestow upon a former councillor and is reserved for those who have demonstrated truly exceptional service.”

Mr Austin was first elected to Wrekin District Council in 1981 and went on to represent the Hadley and Leegomery Ward on Telford & Wrekin Council for more than 30 years.

During his time as a ward member, he served on numerous boards and committees and held the position of Leader of the Council from 2004 to 2007.

Councillor Carter added; “A former Magistrate, Keith was also chair of the fire authority regional management board and served on the combined fire authority for Shropshire and Telford for over 25 years.

“His dedication to promoting fairness and equality was evident through his work with the Race Equality Council for Telford and Shropshire, and he held a portfolio position within the West Midlands Regional Assembly.

“Before embarking on his long career in local government, Keith served his country in the RAF.

“Keith dedicated more than three decades to public service and to supporting his community.

“It was a privilege for this council to recognise his tireless work and unwavering commitment by awarding him the title of Honorary Alderman.

“Keith was a kind, compassionate and principled man who always acted in the best interests of his community and his borough.

“His dedication, kindness and integrity will be remembered by all who knew him.”

As a mark of respect and in tribute to Keith’s service, a minute’s silence will be held at the next full council meeting in May, and flags in Southwater Square will be lowered to half-mast on the day of his funeral, which will be confirmed soon.

“Our thoughts and heartfelt sympathies are with Keith’s family, friends and former colleagues at this difficult time.”