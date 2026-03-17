Happy 19th birthday for Telford Exotic Zoo's armadillos Dillon and Dorris

Dillon and Dorris, the six-banded armadillos who live at Telford Exotic Zoo, marked the milestone yesterday - Monday, March 16.

The pair were some of the first animals to arrive at the Telford Town Park attraction, and its owner Scott Adams said they are a firm favourite with visitors.

He said that even though the pair are some of the zoo's eldest residents it is hoped they will have many more celebrations at the attraction.

Telford Exotic Zoo residents Dillon and Dorris have been celebrating their 19th birthdays.

Although the pair are six-banded armadillos Dillon actually has eight bands, which makes it easier for the keepers to tell them apart.

Scott said: "We love armadillos at the exotic zoo! So much that we have two species - three-banded and six-banded armadillos!

"They are so unusual and not that often seen in zoos so our visitors love seeing them and our keepers love working with them.

"We have been so excited to celebrate Dillon and Dorris' 19th birthdays. They were two of the first ever animals to arrive at the Exotic Zoo so they really are a favourite here.

"'Like a giant woodlouse' I hear the children saying. They are so unusual, to see a mammal with a shell on their back, they are always sure to get the visitors chatting.

"Even though they are true OAPs we hope they have many more years here at the Exotic Zoo."