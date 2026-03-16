Daniel Dodd, aged 27, was working at Albert’s Shed in Telford town centre when he used “excessive and unnecessary force” to shove the man in the chest and make him fall to the ground.

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Shrewsbury Crown Court, sitting at Telford Justice Centre, was told how the victim, who is a young dad, was in an “intoxicated state” on December 15, 2023. He started to climb a fence outside the venue in Southwater.

Dodd, who was working the door, saw what was going on and took matters into his own hands.

After the victim fell, he was taken to Princess Royal Hospital in Telford, where it was discovered he had a fractured and dislocated ankle.

“He had a metal plate inserted into his foot and it will be there for life,” said Caroline Harris, prosecuting.

Albert's Shed, Southwater, Telford. Picture: Google

The victim spent an extended period of time in hospital and was prescribed strong painkillers containing opioids for several months afterwards.