Plans to build 85 new homes on a controversial plot of land in Telford revealed

A Telford housing scheme that has spent almost three years winding its way through objections, withdrawals and redesigns is back before planners once again.

Detailed proposals have now been submitted for 85 homes off the A5 in St Georges, signalling the next chapter in a development that has faced backlash since 2023.

An initial outline planning application that proposed 120 new homes be built on the patch of land near Greenways Farm Shop was originally submitted to the council in October 2023 by Coventry-based land promoters, Montague Land.

The land in St George's where the homes are proposed

However, that application was withdrawn in January the following year after several objections from neighbours and concerns raised by highways, ecology, archaeology, and environmental health.

The outline planning application was resubmitted seven months later, reducing the number of homes to "up to 100" but local resistance remained passionate and over 300 residents objected to the plans.

In the face of such widespread opposition, councillors later voted to defer the decision while a discussion took place with the applicant over the number of homes proposed.

The site where the new homes could be built. Photo: Google

Later, the plan was back before committee, with a reduction of the number of homes to "around 80", and was finally approved.

Now, detailed plans are back before the council, proposing 85 homes be built on site.

Oswestry-based Pickstock Homes say the development would be made up of a mix of detached and semi-detached properties, ranging from two- to four-bedrooms, along with two one-bedroom flats. 24 of the homes, including the pair of flats, would be built as "affordable" homes.

The development proposes 1.16 hectares of "publicly accessible open space" to be located "throughout the site".

The developers say each of the new homes would benefit from its own private garden space, while the apartments would have an external shared amenity space.

The full plans are available to view online on Telford & Wrekin Council's planning portal, using reference number: TWC/2026/0151