Inside Telford's newest primary school as Education Secretary drops in to check progress

Bridget Phillipson, The secretary of State for Education was given a tour of the new Thomas Telford Primary Free School, which is under construction in Priorslee.

The school, which is part of the Thomas Telford Multi Academy Trust, opened in September with 150 youngsters currently learning in temporary buildings next to the permanent school site.

The new building is set to officially open in September, ready for the school's second year of operation.

The school, which is taking shape at the end of Roman Croft estate being built in Priorslee, is what is known as a 'modular construction'.

That means it is built off site, in this case in Driffield in Yorkshire, and then delivered to Telford in pieces, and assembled on location by the firm building the school - Reds 10.

In total it is made up of 78 modular units, with a crane used to lift the pieces into place.

On a drizzly afternoon the school's pupils delivered a picture perfect welcome for their Westminster guest, cheering and waving as the minister arrived, accompanied by Telford MP, Shaun Davies.

Headteacher Claire Whiting greeted the minister who was then shown around the new building - which will eventually operate as a two-form entry primary with a nursery.

Split over two stories the new school's classrooms are divided into year bases. The building includes a large main hall and activity studio, while outdoors there is a significant play area and pitches for sports.

After a tour of the new school site Mrs Phillipson visited pupils outside the temporary school, and planted a time-capsule prepared by them.

Joined by Mr Davies MP the pupils delivered a rousing countdown as the minister committed the capsule to the earth - where it will remain for future generations to revisit.

The minister said she had been delighted to be invited to view the developing school, and had been impressed with what she had seen.

She said: "The facilities are absolutely amazing, and it was so brilliant to speak to the children about how excited and happy they are about the new build.

"But what was really striking when we were walking around was how the school is really being built for the future, so inclusion by design, so we are really catering for the needs of children who have special educational needs and disabilities.

"But also a big early years presence as well so a nursery within the school so children are getting that strong start which is very much what we are focussed on, making sure every child gets the best start in life and it is brilliant to see that coming to life in Telford."

Mrs Whiting said there was huge excitement around the school, from staff, pupils and parents at the new building - as well as for their ministerial visitor.

She said: "It is a wonderful opportunity for a headteacher to be able to be so involved in the design stage of a new school, being able to ensure that the building, from the ground up, reflects your educational vision and the vision of the trust for all its primary schools."

She added: "The children have been excited all week, they only found out this morning who was coming and I think it is special for them because they are equally invested in the new school.

"They have been able to watch it grow from the very foundations - literally watching it, and they are part of it."

Mr Davies MP, said there was a fitting mirror to the day's visit with the school's sister site, Redhill Primary, having been opened by former Labour Education Secretary, David Blunkett, back in 1998.

He said: "It has been brilliant to be able to show Bridget the brand-new school in the heart of Priorslee. This is a demonstration of the investment, both the government and the council are making as our town grows, and making sure we have got the very best facilities for our children, not just now, but in the future."

He added: "We are really lucky to have so many good and outstanding schools in Telford and that is one of the reasons people are choosing to live here.

"What is really exciting to hear from staff here, and the leadership, is they are building inclusivity into the fabric of the building to ensure that all children are able to learn and thrive."