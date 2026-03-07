Demolition plans for former Wellington care home revealed

After the Farcroft site, in North Road, is flattened Telford & Wrekin Council plans to build a new extra care facility for older people with dementia.

The council has told its own planning department how it plans to go about the demolition process, which could start in April, 2026, and last for two months.

Aerial picture of the Farcroft site in North Road, Wellington. Picture: Google Maps

Farcroft in North Road, Wellington. Picture: Google Maps

Refurbishment had been considered but officials decided that this was not as “cost effective as a new purpose-built and future-proof facility”.

The council is planning to work on the site from 8am to 6pm Mondays to Fridays and 9am to 2pm on Saturdays. There will be ‘no working on Sundays or public holidays.

Officials say that noise monitoring will be a “continual process” and “regular readings will be recorded to ensure the recommended limits are not exceeded.”

The council team is planning to use a hydraulic 360 excavator to carry out the main demolition work using various mechanical attachments when cutting through the concrete/steel.

They are looking at peeling off the roofing materials before the floors are “munched out” and the walls are folded down.

Demolition crews will also be using a dust suppression system.

The building has been vacant since 2023 and the council says it has become a target for anti-social behaviour.

Earlier this year (2026) the council announced that it had finalised a business case for a new-build extra care facility for older people with dementia living.

Those plans will be subject to planning approval but the council is looking to cope with an increase in the number of people with dementia in the borough.

A consultation on demolition plans has started on the council’s planning portal with the reference TWC/2026/0139

