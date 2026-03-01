Van driver, 34, caught after taking cannabis in Telford in banned from driving
A van driver who was caught driving after taking cannabis has been handed a motoring ban.
Plus
Published
Luke Woods, aged 34, drove a Vauxhall Combo at Wigmores, Woodside, Telford on November 3 last year.
We have launched free newsletters for Shrewsbury, Telford and Mid Wales. Sign up to the newsletter for your area here: plus.shropshirestar.com/news/local-hubs/shrewsbury/2026/02/06/sign-up-now-to-our-new-shropshire-star-newsletters-all-for-free/