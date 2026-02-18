New 135-home Telford development signed off by planning officers

Avant Homes West Midlands has been granted planning to deliver the £31.7m scheme, which will form the second phase of its development in Priorslee, Telford.

Located off Castle Farm Way, the housebuilder said the site will be part of its £54m, 184-home Monkswood development.

Called Priory Orchard, the second phase will comprise a mix of one, two, three, and four-bedroom homes, with a variety of Avant Homes' house types.

Homes from the first phase of the Avant Homes development in Priorslee - the firm has been granted approval for the second phase.

Work on the development is set to start on site in the spring of this year, with the first residents expected to move into their new homes in the autumn.

Priory Orchard forms part of the 'Priorslee East Strategic Urban Extension development', which will see up to 1,100 new homes built as part of its masterplan.

Avant Homes West Midlands managing director, Luke Scarborough, said the firm is looking forward to starting work on the development.

He said: “As a housebuilder, our aim is to provide quality new homes for everyone and Priory Orchard is an excellent example of this commitment in action.

"Our Monkswood development has proven hugely popular with first-time buyers and young families in Priorslee and we are pleased to bring forward the second phase in response to strong local demand.

“We now look forward to starting works at the second phase of our development and continue to grow this thriving community we have created in Priorslee.”