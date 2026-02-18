Fine issued over waste dumped after private event in Telford school hall

A Telford resident has been forced to pay up after a large quantity of waste was dumped beside a council litter bin on Bryce Way in Lawley.

Neighbourhood Enforcement Officers were called to the site on December 6, following reports that bags of rubbish had been left next to the public bin.

When officers inspected the waste, they found documents linking it to an individual from the Leegomery area of Telford.

Telford & Wrekin Council has issued – and received early payment of – a £450 Duty of Care Fixed Penalty Notice (FPN) after a significant amount of waste was dumped beside a council litter bin on Bryce Way, Lawley

CCTV footage was also supplied by Lawley Village Academy, which the council said clearly showing individuals depositing the waste after a private event held in the school hall. The school also provided details of the hall hirer, which matched evidence recovered at the scene.

The person who hired the hall was contacted and issued with an interview‑under‑caution letter. Although they confirmed hiring the venue, Telford & Wrekin Council claim they denied leaving the waste and did not identify the individuals captured on CCTV disposing of it.

As a result, the council issued a Duty of Care Fixed Penalty Notice, after determining the individual had failed to ensure the proper disposal of waste generated at their event.

Councillor Richard Overton, Cabinet Member for Highways, Housing and Enforcement, said: “Everyone has a legal duty of care to make sure their waste is disposed of responsibly. Dumping rubbish next to public bins or in any public place is unacceptable.

“Thanks to swift work by our officers and support from the school, we were able to identify the source of the waste and take appropriate enforcement action. We will continue to ensure we make Telford and Wrekin a cleaner, greener and safer place to live and prosecute wherever people do not look after the place we call home.”