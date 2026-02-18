‘Difficult time’ for Telford council battling fly-tipping

Hollinswood and Randlay Parish Council was told that the fly-tipping at Deercote after Christmas posed a “difficult time” in finding the organisation responsible for clearing it up.

Get the latest headlines delivered straight to your inbox with the Shropshire Star’s free newsletter

Hollinswood & Randlay Parish Council met at Randlay Community Centre on Monday, February 16, 2026. Picture: LDRS

Parish clerk Katrina Baker told Monday’s full council meeting that the fly-tip pile “ended up absolutely huge” and included mattresses, some furniture and Christmas trees.

Deercote in Hollinswood has been a magnet for fly tippers. Picture: Google Maps

“The issue of getting it collected was whether this was council land or private land and in the end we had to use the services of Telford & Wrekin Council to ascertain who was responsible for clearing it,” said the clerk.

The meeting at Randlay Community Centre was told that the company was contacted and “eventually they hired a skip and cleared it.”

But the clerk added that since that skip had gone yet more mattresses have appeared but in different parts of the area.

“It is an ongoing problem,” she added.

The parish’s ongoing problems with dumped shopping trolleys seems to be easing a little though.

And the clerk placed “on the record” the parish council’s thanks for the work of the area’s voluntary Street Champions for reporting issues.

Abandoned vehicles have also been posing a problem locally but the meeting was told that a “flatbed lorry with a car parked on it” has finally been moved.

“It takes a long time to go through the processes with the DVLA,” said the clerk.

“Patience is a virtue.”