The collision happened on the eastbound carriageway of Shropshire’s only motorway between Junction 4 for the Castlefarm interchange in Telford and Junction 3 for Tong at around 4.30pm on Friday (February 13).

Six fire engines rushed to the scene as well as paramedics and police officers.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has provided an update on the incident.

A spokeswoman said: “We were called to reports of a car which had overturned on the M54, between Junctions 4 and 3, Shifnal at 4.32pm on Friday, February 13.

“An ambulance and paramedic officer responded to the scene. Three occupants in the vehicle were assessed.

“The driver and one passenger were uninjured.

“The second passenger, a man, sustained injuries not believed to be serious and received treatment on scene before being conveyed to Princess Royal Hospital for further checks.”

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) spokesperson said: “SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Telford involving one vehicle which had left the carriageway.

“All persons had self extricated prior to fire service arrival. Crews made vehicles safe.”

Fire engines were sent to the scene from Albrighton, Telford Central and Wellington. An operations officer was also dispatched.