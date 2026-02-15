Trial date set for Telford man accused of assault and sending threatening message
A man will go on trial later this year after pleading not guilty to two offences.
Plus
Published
Thomas Hinks, 36, of Station Road, Admaston, Telford, appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court where he pleaded not guilty to one charge of sending a threatening communication on December 13, 2024.
The court was told that Hinks had previously also pleaded not guilty to a separate charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.