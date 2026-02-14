The one-vehicle collision happened on the eastbound carriageway between Junction 4 for the Castlefarm interchange in Telford and Junction 3 for the Tong interchange at around 4.30pm yesterday (February 13).

Everyone in the vehicle had made it out before firefighters arrived on the scene.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) spokesperson said: “At 4.32pm on Friday, February 13, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Telford involving one vehicle which had left the carriageway.

“All persons had self extricated prior to fire service arrival. Crews made vehicles safe.”

Fire engines were sent to the scene from Albrighton, Telford Central and Wellington. An operations officer was also in attendance.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for an update.