Telford school's autism support receives internationally-recognised accreditation

Queensway Specialist School, which has two sites in Telford, provides tailored education for children and young people on the autistic spectrum, as well as those with social, emotional and mental health needs.

It has been accredited with NAS for several years, but the advanced status means the school is now among a select group of organisations recognised at the highest possible level.

The internationally acknowledged quality mark is only awarded to organisations that demonstrate a deep understanding of autism and a consistent commitment to best practice.

Celebrating the accreditation are, from left, deputy head Stuart Sprague, year seven pupil Kit French, principal Julie Bravo, and year 10 pupil Noah Wise.

It offers reassurance to families and carers that the school provides personalised, autism-focused support and continually develops its provision to meet the ever-changing needs of its learners.

Queensway principal Julie Bravo said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have received this accreditation. It reflects the dedication of our staff, and our determination to create an environment where autistic young people can thrive.

“Working towards this has been a three-year process, involving regular assessments, observations, plus parent and student surveys.

“It recognises Queensway’s expertise, strategic planning, and contribution to improved outcomes for the children and young people it supports.

She added: “We have seen a significant rise in student numbers over the past couple of years – so it is particularly pleasing to receive this endorsement that our standards are at the highest level.

“It also brings wider benefits, including increased confidence among commissioning bodies, and is an enormous step in reinforcing Queensway's status as a beacon of exemplary practice in special education within the local authority and beyond.”

As the longest-running autism accreditation programme in the world, with more than 30 years of expertise, the NAS framework is the UK’s only autism-specific quality assurance programme for services supporting autistic people.