Six week closure planned for road through Telford industrial estate

Hortonwood 30, near MOD Donnington's west gate, could be closed for around six weeks due to works commencing on Monday, February 16.

Contractors, McPhillips, are planning to undertake new connection works and estimate the road will be closed until March 27th.

The closure will be in place from Crowbrook Roundabout for approximately 220 metres in a southwesterly direction - towards Golden Bear Toys.

While the road is closed, a diversion will point drivers along Hortonwood 7 and Hortonwood 33.

Any updates to the closure will be advertised online on the One Network website.