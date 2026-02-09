Shropshire Star
Firefighters called out after child get fingers stuck in toilet door at Telford primary school

Firefighters were called to a primary school after a child got their fingers stuck in a toilet door.

By Nick Humphreys
Published

The incident happened at Apley Wood Primary School in Telford this afternoon.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “At 2.19pm on Monday, February 9, 2026, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting an incident in Telford.

“Crews attended after a child had trapped their fingers in a toilet door. Crews used small tools to release fingers.”

One fire engine was sent to the scene from Wellington.