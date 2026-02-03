Shane Chick, aged 38, targeted the budget supermarket in Holyhead Road, Ketley, Telford on July 31 last year and then again a few days later.

Shrewsbury Crown Court was told how on the first occasion Chick and two others had crawled into the store via a smashed glass panel before stealing 20 packets of bacon, four steaks and some dishwasher tablets, with a total value of about £100.

Chick and his accomplices were in the shop for about three minutes.

On August 3 last year the store’s manager was phoned just after 11pm by police to say there had been another break-in.

A large glass panel at the front of the store had been forced out, and £276.55 worth of laundry items from brands including Bold, Daz and Lenor had been stolen.