Prolific Telford thief rumbled by 'bag for life' fingerprints after burgling Farmfoods twice and trying to break into a Porsche
A prolific shoplifter who burgled Farmfoods twice in a matter of days and tried to break into a Porsche has been jailed.
Shane Chick, aged 38, targeted the budget supermarket in Holyhead Road, Ketley, Telford on July 31 last year and then again a few days later.
Shrewsbury Crown Court was told how on the first occasion Chick and two others had crawled into the store via a smashed glass panel before stealing 20 packets of bacon, four steaks and some dishwasher tablets, with a total value of about £100.
Chick and his accomplices were in the shop for about three minutes.
On August 3 last year the store’s manager was phoned just after 11pm by police to say there had been another break-in.
A large glass panel at the front of the store had been forced out, and £276.55 worth of laundry items from brands including Bold, Daz and Lenor had been stolen.