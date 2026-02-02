Telford & Wrekin Council has confirmed it is seeking an independent chair for the the new Pride in Place South Telford Neighbourhood Board.

The position offers a rare opportunity to lead a £30m, 10‑year investment programme that will support major improvements across Woodside, Brookside and Sutton Hill.

The council said the voluntary leadership role, with an allowance for attending board meetings, will play a central part in "shaping long‑term regeneration, strengthening communities, improving local facilities, and giving residents a stronger voice in decisions about their neighbourhood".

The work is backed by £20m of Government investment, with £10m from Telford & Wrekin Council.

Councillor Lee Carter, leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, said: “This is a hugely significant opportunity for someone who shares our passion for South Telford and wants to make a lasting difference, provide strong, positive leadership and champion the needs and ambitions of residents and ensure partners work together to make real changes.

“The independent chair and the board will be supported by the council all the way to make sure they have the tools that they and residents need to make this programme a success.

“We know that this is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to make a real difference; that’s why we have added £10 million of extra council funding, we’re making this investment go even further - ensuring areas of South Telford have the money and the momentum to thrive and look confidently to the future.

"This £30 million programme will enable both short-term physical regeneration and more importantly long‑term, transformative projects to be developed with and for the people who live in South Telford.”

Telford MP Shaun Davies welcomed Rachel Reeves to Park Lane Centre in Telford for the announcement

Shaun Davies, MP for Telford, said: “This £30 million investment has been secured through close work with the South Telford community. We are now moving into the 'getting stuff done' phase, so if you are ready to help turn plans and ideas into action, as passionate for Woodside, Brookside, Sutton Hill and wider South Telford as me, our local councillors and our residents and want to deliver real change, then come and join us.”

Woodside was selected as one of the first areas in the UK to take part in the Government’s Pride in Place programme - a national initiative focused on strengthening communities, improving public spaces and giving residents a greater say in shaping their future.

It is intended to support long‑term renewal in some of the country’s most disadvantaged neighbourhoods.

The investment was confirmed when Chancellor Rachel Reeves and Communities Secretary Steve Reed MP visited Woodside in September 2025.

Once the chair is appointed, work will begin to form the full neighbourhood board, bringing together residents, councillors, the local MP, community organisations, schools, health partners and local businesses.

The chair will be tasked with leading and chairing board meetings, ensuring residents’ voices are at the heart of all decisions, working with partners to co‑design the 10‑year Pride in Place Plan, overseeing early projects that deliver visible improvements, and helping establish long‑term arrangements for community leadership and funding.

Those interested can arrange an informal discussion or submit a short expression of interest in the position of up to 600 words, outlining why they are interested in the role and the skills or experience they can bring, to hrhelpdesk@telford.gov.uk.

The deadline for submissions is 12pm noon on Monday, February 16.

Shortlisting will take place the following week and interviews will be held in the week of February 23.

Details of the wider board recruitment process will be announced shortly afterwards.